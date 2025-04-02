Ten Teams Hosting Texas A&M DT Shemar Turner For Visits

According to MLFootball, Texas A&M DT Shemar Turner has official 30 visits scheduled with 10 teams ahead of the NFL Draft.

The full list includes:

Buccaneers Cardinals Colts Cowboys Dolphins Eagles Rams Ravens Saints Texans

It’s a fair amount of interest for Turner, who seems likely to be a Day 2 pick in a loaded defensive line class this year.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Turner, 22, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M. He was named to the freshman All-SEC team and made second-team All-SEC after his junior year in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Turner recorded 115 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles, one pass deflection and two blocked kicks in 43 career games.

