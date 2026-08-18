Terrion Arnold To Land On Commissioner’s Exempt List Once Signed By Seahawks

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Seahawks still plan to sign former Lions CB Terrion Arnold, but they are working through the timing, and it will take a while.

Rapoport adds Arnold will be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List when he signs, making him ineligible to play or practice.

The former first-round pick had his first court appearance in late June after turning himself in on four charges each of kidnapping and armed robbery, which in Florida carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The state had been seeking to have Arnold held without bail until the trial, but he was ordered to post a $1 million bond.

The Florida state attorney’s office accused Arnold of “coordinating and directing” the robbery and beating of Arnold’s personal driver and two of the driver’s associates by several of Arnold’s co-defendants. This came after Arnold accused the driver of arranging the theft of more than $250,000 in cash and goods from an Airbnb in February, per Dave Birkett.

Arnold, 23, was named first-team All-American following his redshirt sophomore season at Alabama in 2023. The Lions used the No. 24 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

Arnold was entering the third year of his four-year, $14,343,710 contract, which included a $7,251,788 signing bonus when he was let go this offseason following his arrest.

In 2025, Arnold appeared in eight games for the Lions and recorded 31 tackles, an interception, and eight pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Arnold as the news becomes available.