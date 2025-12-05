Tests Confirm Lions S Brian Branch Out For Season With Torn Achilles

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that tests on Monday confirmed the worst. Lions S Brian Branch does, in fact, have a season-ending torn Achille.

You can expect the Lions to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

The Lions are already without Terrion Arnold and Kerby Joseph.

Branch missed a game earlier in the season due to a suspension for an altercation after their game against the Chiefs.

Branch, 24, was a first-team All-American selection for Alabama following his junior season in 2022. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and was drafted by the Lions with the No. 45 overall pick in the second round.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $8,021,730 rookie contract that included a $2,833,985 signing bonus.

In 2025, Branch has appeared in 12 games for the Lions and recorded 75 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery.