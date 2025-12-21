Tests Confirm Torn Achilles For Packers TE John FitzPatrick

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that tests Sunday confirmed that Packers TE John FitzPatrick did, in fact, suffer a season-ending Achilles tear during their game against the Bears.

The Packers have already lost Tucker Kraft to a season-ending knee injury, so they’re getting very thin at tight end.

FitzPatrick, 25, was a sixth-round pick of the Falcons in 2022 out of Georgia. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal through 2025. Atlanta waived him following training camp in 2024 and re-signed him to the practice squad after.

Green Bay signed FitzPatrick to their active roster off the Falcons’ practice squad in October 2024. He returned to the Packers on a one-year contract during the offseason.

In 2025, FitzPatrick appeared in 15 games for the Packers and caught 12 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.