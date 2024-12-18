Texans Activate G Kenyon Green

The Houston Texans announced they have activated G Kenyon Green from injured reserve.
We have activated Kenyon Green from the Reserve/Injured list. pic.twitter.com/WDiKRvntY8
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 18, 2024
Green has been out since early November with a shoulder injury that was feared to be season-ending at the time.
The former first-round pick had also been benched, so there’s been no shortage of adversity this year.
Green, 23, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 and 2020, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021, and second-team All-SEC in 2020. The Texans used the No. 15 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
He is in the third year of a four-year, $15,953,416 rookie contract that includes an $8,782,485 signing bonus. There is a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
In 2024, Green has appeared in nine games for the Texans with nine starts at left guard.
