Texans Activate RB David Johnson, Place LB Kamu Grugier-Hill On COVID-19 list

The Houston Texans announced Monday that they’ve placed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill on the COVID-19 list and activated RB David Johnson from the list.

Johnson, 29, was taken in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cardinals. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.992 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension worth up to $45 million.

The Cardinals traded Johnson to the Texans last year as part of the DeAndre Hopkins deal. Johnson stood to make a base salary of $7,950,000 in 2021 when he restructured his contract earlier this year.

In 2021, Johnson has appeared in 11 games for the Texans and rushed for 176 yards on 56 carries (3.1 YPC) to go along with 28 receptions on 37 targets for 214 yards and one touchdown.

Grugier-Hill, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. He lasted just a few months in New England before he was waived and later claimed by the Eagles.

Grugier-Hill finished the final year of his four-year, $2.61 million contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season before signing a one-year contract with the Dolphins. He then signed another one-year deal with the Texans this past offseason.

In 2021, Grugier-Hill has appeared in 11 games for the Texnas and recorded 93 tackles, two forced fumbles, three sacks, and one interception.