Texans Activated DE Derek Barnett & DT Folorunso Fatukasi

The Texans activated DE Derek Barnett and DT Folorunso Fatukasi from the active/PUP list on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire.

That means they’ve passed physicals and are ready to practice.

Barnett, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $12.85 million contract that includes $12.85 million guaranteed when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

Barnett was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year contract with the Eagles. Barnett tore his ACL during the team’s season opener and didn’t record any statistics for the 2022 season.

He restructured his contract before the 2023 season and was scheduled to make $3.5 million guaranteed and a base salary of $1,125,000. The Eagles waived him after the trade deadline, however, and he was claimed by the Texans.

Houston re-signed Barnett to a one-year, $2 million deal for 2024, then brought him back on another one-year deal in 2025.

In 2024, Barnett appeared in 16 games for the Texans and recorded 26 total tackles, four tackles for loss, five sacks, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries for touchdowns.

Fatukasi, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2018 out of Connecticut. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract.

Fatukasi was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jaguars in 2022.

He was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $7 million when the Jaguars released him. He caught on with the Texans on a one-year deal and returned on another one-year pact in 2025.

In 2024, Fatukasi appeared in 11 games for the Texans and recorded 24 total tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack.