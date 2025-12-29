Texans Activated WR Justin Watson From IR

The Texans announced on Monday that they have activated WR Justin Watson from injured reserve.
In a corresponding move, the team is waiving DE Solomon Byrd.
Watson, 29, was a fifth-round pick out of Penn by the Buccaneers back in 2018 and initially made the team’s 53-man roster.
He underwent knee surgery in 2021 and was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list before being reactivated in December. He returned to Kansas City on a futures contract in 2022.
Watson later signed a two-year contract with Kansas City. After playing out that deal, the Texans signed him to a one-year contract this offseason.
In 2025, Watson has appeared in two games for the Texans and caught three of four targets for 30 yards and no touchdowns.
