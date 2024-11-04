Texans Add Two To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing OL Tremayne Anchrum and Jerome Carvin to their practice squad today.

Houston’s practice squad now includes:

DE Solomon Byrd FB Troy Hairston WR Johnny Johnson III T David Sharpe T Kilian Zierer (International) QB Kedon Slovis WR Xavier Johnson DB Desmond King DT Tommy Togiai C Scott Quessenberry TE Irv Smith Jr. LB Shaun Bradley WR Jared Wayne DB Gregory Junior RB Jawhar Jordan LB Rashad Weaver OL Jerome Carvin OL Tremayne Anchrum

Anchrum, 26, was drafted by the Rams in the seventh round out of Clemson in the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.37 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this offseason.

He signed on with the Seahawks but was released heading into training camp. Anchrum later had a stint with the Saints.

For his career, Anchrum has appeared in 31 games for the Rams with one start at right guard.