Texans Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

The Houston Texans announced on Monday they have finalized their coaching staff for the 2022 season under new HC Lovie Smith.

Introducing our 2022 coaching staff 😎 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) February 21, 2022

The full list of coaches includes:

OC Pep Hamilton

ST Coordinator Frank Ross

Assistant ST coach Sean Baker

RB coach Danny Barrett

TE coach Tim Berbenich

Defensive assistant Ben Bolling

DL coach Jacques Cesaire

Safeties coach Joe Danna

Defensive assistant/nickel coach Ilir Emini

Defensive assistant Dele Harding

Assistant OL coach Hal Hunter

Assistant DL coach Kenyon Jackson

WR coach/Pass game coordinator Ben McDaniels

Offensive assistant DeNarius McGhee

Offensive assistant Robbie Picazo

LB coach Miles Smith

CB coach Dino Vasso

OL coach George Warhop

QB coach/offensive assistant Ted White

Hamilton, 47, began his coaching career as the QBs coach at Howard back in 1997. He spent five years at Howard and worked his way to offensive coordinator before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Jets in 2003 as an offensive quality control coach.

Hamilton had stints with the 49ers and Bears before he was hired by Jim Harbaugh as Stanford’s quarterbacks coach for the 2006 season. From there, he spent three years with the Colts as their offensive coordinator before being replaced after the 2015 season.

He was the assistant head coach/QBs coach for the Browns in 2016 and returned to Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan in 2017. From there, Hamilton served as the head coach and general manager for the XFL’s DC Defenders before being hired by the Chargers as a QB coach.

He joined the Texans in the same capacity in 2021.