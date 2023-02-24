Texans Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

The Houston Texans officially announced their 2023 coaching staff under new HC DeMeco Ryans.

Here’s the entire staff:

DeMeco Ryans, Head Coach

Matt Burke, Defensive Coordinator

Bobby Slowik, Offensive Coordinator

Frank Ross, Special Teams Coordinator

Stephen Adegoke, Safeties Coach

Sean Baker, Assistant Special Teams Coach

Danny Barrett, Running Backs Coach

Ben Bolling. Defensive Assistant

Jacques Cesaire, Defensive Line Coach

Shane Day, Senior Offensive Assistant

Jarrod James, Offensive Assistant

Jerrod Johnson, Quarterbacks Coach

Chris Kiffin, Linebackers Coach

Nick Kray, Chief of Staff

Bill Lazor, Senior Offensive Assistant

Ben McDaniels, Wide Receivers Coach / Offensive Passing Game Coordinator

DeNarius McGhee, Offensive Assistant

Jake Moreland, Tight Ends Coach

Jake Olson, Assistant to the Coaches

Cole Popovich, Assistant Offensive Line Coach

Chris Strausser, Offensive Line Coach

Cory Undlin, Defensive Passing Game Coordinator

Dino Vasso, Cornerbacks Coach

Burke, 46, began his coaching career at Bridgton Academy back in 1998. He worked for a few NFL teams including the Titans, Lions and Bengals before the Dolphins hired him as their linebackers coach in 2016.

The Dolphins would later promote Burke to defensive coordinator after the Broncos hired Vance Joseph. From there, he became a defensive assistant for the Eagles in 2019 and was promoted to defensive line coach the following season.

The Jets hired him as a game management coach in 2021 and was hired as the Cardinals’ defensive line coach last offseason.

Slowik, 35, began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Commanders from 2011-2013. From there, he was later hired as the 49ers’ defensive quality control coach from 2017-2018.

San Francisco named him an offensive assistant for 2019-2020 and promoted him to offensive pass game specialist in 2021.