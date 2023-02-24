Texans Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

The Houston Texans officially announced their 2023 coaching staff under new HC DeMeco Ryans.
Here’s the entire staff:
- DeMeco Ryans, Head Coach
- Matt Burke, Defensive Coordinator
- Bobby Slowik, Offensive Coordinator
- Frank Ross, Special Teams Coordinator
- Stephen Adegoke, Safeties Coach
- Sean Baker, Assistant Special Teams Coach
- Danny Barrett, Running Backs Coach
- Ben Bolling. Defensive Assistant
- Jacques Cesaire, Defensive Line Coach
- Shane Day, Senior Offensive Assistant
- Jarrod James, Offensive Assistant
- Jerrod Johnson, Quarterbacks Coach
- Chris Kiffin, Linebackers Coach
- Nick Kray, Chief of Staff
- Bill Lazor, Senior Offensive Assistant
- Ben McDaniels, Wide Receivers Coach / Offensive Passing Game Coordinator
- DeNarius McGhee, Offensive Assistant
- Jake Moreland, Tight Ends Coach
- Jake Olson, Assistant to the Coaches
- Cole Popovich, Assistant Offensive Line Coach
- Chris Strausser, Offensive Line Coach
- Cory Undlin, Defensive Passing Game Coordinator
- Dino Vasso, Cornerbacks Coach
Burke, 46, began his coaching career at Bridgton Academy back in 1998. He worked for a few NFL teams including the Titans, Lions and Bengals before the Dolphins hired him as their linebackers coach in 2016.
The Dolphins would later promote Burke to defensive coordinator after the Broncos hired Vance Joseph. From there, he became a defensive assistant for the Eagles in 2019 and was promoted to defensive line coach the following season.
The Jets hired him as a game management coach in 2021 and was hired as the Cardinals’ defensive line coach last offseason.
Slowik, 35, began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Commanders from 2011-2013. From there, he was later hired as the 49ers’ defensive quality control coach from 2017-2018.
San Francisco named him an offensive assistant for 2019-2020 and promoted him to offensive pass game specialist in 2021.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!