Texans Announce Nine Roster Moves

The Houston Texans announced several roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 13 game.
The full list includes:
- Texans placed DE DeMarcus Walker and WR Danny Amendola on injured reserve.
- Texans activated C Justin Britt and LB Christian Kirksey from injured reserve.
- Texans signed WR Phillip Dorsett to their practice squad.
- Texans waived DB Cre’von LeBlanc.
- Texans elevated RB Jaylen Samuels and DL Chris Smith to their active roster.
- Texans signed DB Jonathan Owens to their active roster.
Amendola, 36, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech back in 2008. He spent over a year in Dallas before eventually signing on with the Eagles.
Amendola played a number of seasons for the Rams before the Patriots signed him to a five-year contract back in 2013. From there, the Dolphins signed him to a two-year, $12 million contract before being released in 2019.
The Lions signed Amendola to a contract and he returned to Detroit on a one-year deal last year. From there, he signed on with the Texans this past September.
In 2021, Danny Amendola has appeared in seven games for the Texans and caught 17 passes for 135 yards receiving and one touchdown.
