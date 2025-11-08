Texans Announce Five Roster Moves

The Texans announced five roster moves on Saturday, including signing CB Damon Arnette and K Matthew Wright to the active roster.

The team also signed RB Jawhar Jordan to the practice squad and elevated G Sidy Sow and DB Myles Bryant for Week 10.

Arnette, 28, was selected with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Raiders. He agreed to a four-year, $13,418,540 rookie contract that included a $7,318,938 signing bonus.

However, Las Vegas elected to cut Arnette loose when it was discovered he was facing multiple lawsuits due to a car accident and threatening someone with a firearm. From there, he caught on with the Dolphins practice squad during the 2021 season and eventually joined the Chiefs on a futures contract for the 2022 season.

Unfortunately, Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas back in 2022 for assault with a deadly weapon and was subsequently released by Kansas City. He caught on with the Texans in August and re-joined their practice squad after being cut loose coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Arnette has appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded two tackles.

Bryant, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

Bryant was on and off the Patriots’ roster, and they used a second-round restricted tender on him in 2023.

He then signed with the Texans as a free agent during the 2024 offseason.

In 2025, Bryant has appeared in two games for Houston and didn’t record any statistics.