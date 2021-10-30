Texans Announce Five Roster Moves For Week 8

Aaron Wilson reports that the Houston Texans are expected to place veteran C Justin Britt on injured reserve due to a knee injury.
The Texans confirmed this news and announced the following roster moves:
- Texans signed OL Cole Toner to their active roster.
- Texans elevated LB Hardy Nickerson and OL Lane Taylor to their active roster.
- Texans signed P Johnny Townsend to their practice squad.
Britt, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,546,930 contract and set to make a base salary of $891,399 for the 2017 season when the Seahawks signed him to a three-year, $27 million extension.
Britt was in line to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2020 season when the Seahawks opted to release him back in April of last year.
Britt then signed a deal with the Texans worth $3.2 million over one year, with incentives that could earn him up to $5 million.
In 2021, Britt has appeared and started in six games for the Texans at center.
