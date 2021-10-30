Texans Announce Five Roster Moves For Week 8

Aaron Wilson reports that the Houston Texans are expected to place veteran C Justin Britt on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

The Texans confirmed this news and announced the following roster moves:

Texans signed OL Cole Toner to their active roster.

to their active roster. Texans elevated LB Hardy Nickerson and OL Lane Taylor to their active roster.

and OL to their active roster. Texans signed P Johnny Townsend to their practice squad.

Britt, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,546,930 contract and set to make a base salary of $891,399 for the 2017 season when the Seahawks signed him to a three-year, $27 million extension.

Britt was in line to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2020 season when the Seahawks opted to release him back in April of last year.

Britt then signed a deal with the Texans worth $3.2 million over one year, with incentives that could earn him up to $5 million.

In 2021, Britt has appeared and started in six games for the Texans at center.