Texans Announce Five Roster Moves

The Houston Texans announced Thursday that they’ve placed DB Grayland Arnold on injured reserve and activated TE Teagan Quitoriano and DB Tavierre Thomas from injured reserve.

The Texans also elevated WR Jalen Camp and KC McDermott to their active roster.

Arnold will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before he can be activated.

Arnold, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Baylor back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Eagles.

However, Philadelphia opted to waive Arnold coming out of training camp and he was on and off of their roster before eventually catching on with the Texans.

In 2022, Arnold has appeared in five games for the Texans and recorded one tackle.