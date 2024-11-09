Texans Announce Four Moves Including Activating WR Nico Collins

The Houston Texans announced Saturday that they’ve activated WR Nico Collins and Jerry Hughes from injured reserve for Week 10.

The Texans also elevated DT Tommy Togiai and waived CB D’Angelo Ross.

We have activated Nico Collins and Jerry Hughes from the Reserve/Injured list and made other roster moves. pic.twitter.com/JP9c2lUA3z — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 9, 2024

Collins landed on injured reserve last month with a hamstring injury. It provides a big boost to Houston’s offense following Stefon Diggs‘ season-ending injury given Collins led the entire league in receiving yards at the time of his injury.

Collins, 25, was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4,871,517 rookie contract that included a $902,921 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension with the Texans.

In 2024, Collins has appeared in five games for the Texans and caught 32 passes on 45 targets for 567 yards receiving and three touchdowns.