Texans Announce Four Roster Moves Including Officially Signing CB Shaquill Griffin

The Houston Texans announced a series of roster moves on Thursday including signing CB Shaquill Griffin to a one-year deal.

The full list of moves includes:

Texans signed CB Shaquill Griffin and DT Byron Cowart .

and DT . Texans released TE Eric Tomlinson .

. Texans placed DT Taylor Stallworth on injured reserve.

Griffin, 27, was selected by the Seahawks in the third round out of UCF in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,158,620, which included a signing bonus of $758,620.

He then signed a three-year contract with the Jaguars in 2021 that was worth up to $44.5 million with $29 million guaranteed. Griffin is due to make a base salary of $11.5 million in the final year of the deal in 2023 when the Jaguars cut him loose this offseason.

In 2022, Griffin appeared in five games for the Jaguars and recorded 29 total tackles, three tackles for loss, zero interceptions, and four pass defenses.

