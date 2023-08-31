Texans Announce Seven Roster Moves

The Houston Texans announced a series of roster moves on Thursday, as they continue working to get their roster in order for Week 1.

The full list includes:

Boone, 28, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati back in 2018. He finished the final year of his three-year, $1.717 million contract but Minnesota declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent this offseason.

The Broncos signed Boone to a two-year contract that includes $2.6 million guaranteed and a $1.6 million signing bonus. From there, he joined the Texans this pat March but was released coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Boone appeared in nine games for the Broncos and rushed for 102 yards on 24 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with nine receptions for 96 yards receiving and no touchdowns.