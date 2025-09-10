Texans Announce Three Moves, Place TE Cade Stover On IR

The Houston Texans announced three roster moves, including placing TE Cade Stover on injured reserve.

Stover is out indefinitely with a broken foot and will miss at least four games now that he’s been placed on IR.

Houston also promoted TE Harrison Bryant from the practice squad and filled his spot by signing OT Jaylon Thomas.

Stover, 25, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Texans selected him with the No. 123 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Stover is in the second year of a four-year, $4,758,940 contract with a $738,940 signing bonus.

In 2024, Stover appeared in 15 games for the Texans and recorded 15 catches on 22 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown.