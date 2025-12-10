Texans Announcing Three Roster Moves

The Houston Texans announced they have re-signed FB Jakob Johnson to the practice squad.

Additionally, the team designated WR Justin Watson and TE Harrison Bryant to return from injured reserve. This opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Johnson, 30, joined the Patriots as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in 2019. He previously played for the Stuttgart Scorpions of the German Football League.

Johnson agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Patriots. New England waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

From there, the Patriots promoted Johnson to their active roster until signing a one-year deal with the Raiders. Las Vegas brought him back on a one-year, $1.6 million contract in March 2023, but cut him during the season. He returned to their practice squad shortly after and spent the rest of the season back and forth from the active roster.

He caught on with the Giants and was among their final roster cuts before re-signing to the practice squad. Johnson spent the season going back and forth from the practice squad and the active roster and was eventually released for the final time in November.

Johnson signed with the Texans this offseason and was re-signed to the practice squad following the preseason.

In 2025, Johnson has appeared in three games for the Texans.