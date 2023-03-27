Texans Bringing In Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud & Bryce Young For Visits

The Houston Texans are planning on bringing in Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, Alabama QB Bryce Young and Florida QB Anthony Richardson for pre-draft visits, according to Tom Pelissero.

Additionally, the Texans have already brought in Kentucky QB Will Levis for a visit.

The Texans appear to be exploring all options as they hold the second overall pick in April’s draft and need a long-term solution at quarterback.

Richardson, 21, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 14 overall player and No. 4 quarterback. Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL QB Cam Newton.

During his three years at Florida, Richardson started in ten of his 22 games, completing 56.5 percent of his passes for 3,105 yards to go with 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Stroud, 21, was named first-team All-Big 10 after both of his seasons as a starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-American in 2022.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah compared Stroud to Patriots QB Mac Jones in his summer scouting report. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Stroud rated as his No. 7 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback.

During his three-year college career, Stroud completed 69.3 percent of his pass attempts for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 25 career starts.

Young, 21, was a two-year starter at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021.

During his three-year college career, Young completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 34 games. He added 162 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.