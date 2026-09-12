Texans & C.J. Stroud Tabling Extension Talks Until Next Year

Adam Schefter reports that the Texans and QB C.J. Stroud tried to complete a contract extension before the regular season but couldn’t reach a deal.

Schefter adds that both sides agree to wait to see how this season plays out before working out a long-term deal.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Texans recently made what they considered a competitive offer to Stroud.

Fowler said Houston was willing to put Stroud in a strong place among the hierarchy of quarterbacks currently signed for at least $50 million a year. However, he added his sources believe Stroud is willing to play out the 2026 season and bet on himself, with the potential for a larger payday down the line if he plays well.

Texans GM Nick Caserio told reporters recently that the two sides had had productive talks, but if nothing was signed by Week 1, they’d revisit negotiations next offseason.

“We’ll either get it figured out before the season starts, and if we don’t get it figured out before the season starts, then it’ll be something we address in the off-season,” Caserio said, via DJ Bien-Aime.

Stroud is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, and he’s scheduled to make a base salary of $25,904,000 in 2027 after Houston exercised his fifth-year option last year.

Stroud, 24, was named first-team All-Big 10 after both of his seasons as a starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-American in 2022. He declared for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior season and was drafted by the Texans with the No. 2 overall pick.

He signed a four-year, $36.3 million rookie deal that includes a $23.38 million signing bonus. The contract has a fifth-year option worth $25.904 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Stroud appeared in 14 games for the Texans and completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed 48 times for 209 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Stroud as the news becomes available.