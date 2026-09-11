Texans Worked Out Five Players

The Houston Texans officially hosted five free agents for tryouts on Friday, according to the NFL transactions wire.

The full list includes:

LB Jack Dingle DE David Ojabo T Colby Sorsdal DB Juanyeh Thomas DT D.J. Withers

Ojabo, 26, was a second-round pick by Baltimore in the 2022 draft out of Michigan. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $7.909 million dollar rookie deal that included a $2.932 million signing bonus and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

The Dolphins waived Ojabo coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, David Ojabo appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 16 tackles and a half sack.

During his college career at Michigan, Ojabo appeared in 14 games and recorded 24 tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, a recovery, and three pass deflections over the course of two seasons.