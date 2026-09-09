AFC Notes: Kayshon Boutte, Cam Ward, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars OT Anton Harrison is set to line up at left tackle after appearing on the opposite side. Jacksonville GM James Gladstone thinks Harrison is naturally suited to play the position and is “where he’s most comfortable.”

“I think that he is naturally someone who fits the bill for the left tackle spot,” Gladstone said, via JaguarsWire. “And I think he would tell you that as well. It’s where he’s most comfortable, naturally. And I don’t think anybody would say that they’re concerned or have some sense of questioning whether or not he can perform at a high level there or any different than he did at right tackle.”

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said RT Cole Van Lanen (knee) will likely be a game-time decision for Week 1, via Demetrius Harvey.

said RT (knee) will likely be a game-time decision for Week 1, via Demetrius Harvey. Coen added that RB LeQuint Allen Jr. (soft tissue) will also be a game-time decision, per Ryan O’Halloran.

Texans

Houston traded for WR Kayshon Boutte to step into a regular role after losing WR Jayden Higgins to a season-ending injury. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans feels Boutte is handling the mental grind of a new team well and is excited to see how he will fit in on Sundays.

“Kayshon is learning the playbook very well and we’re throwing it all at him,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “He’s a smart guy. He’s picked up on what we’ve asked him to do. There was some carryover in the things that he’s learning, so the speed of transition is definitely there.”

“He’s done a great job of being attentive to what we’re asking him to do and we’re throwing him out there, so let’s see. We’re trying to go win a football game. We traded for the guy for a reason, think he’s a really good playmaker, so we want to see that show up on Sunday.”

Boutte has focused on doing the minute details, and he was direct about his desire to get traded to the Texans.

“It’s been great,” Boutte said. “Focus on all the details, I think that’s big for us. Taking it play by play, understanding the call, understanding what we need to do on that specific play, but just being ready for him whenever he needs me.”

“It’s what I asked for, I asked to be here. My wish was granted, so I’m happy where I’m at.”

Titans

Titans QB Cam Ward is entering the second year of his career after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Tennessee HC Robert Saleh expressed faith in Ward, saying the quarterback will not fail in the NFL.

“This kid’s not going to fail,” Saleh said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “Obviously, I put my job on that one, but he’s not going to fail. He’s special.”

Titans OC Brian Daboll said he has “a lot of confidence” in Ward going back to his college days at Miami and Washington State.

“I have a lot of confidence in this young man,” Daboll said. “I have confidence in how he played [in college] at Miami and Washington State, and he had a whole year under his belt in the National Football League and getting accustomed to the speed of the game and the timing. That’s not an easy thing for quarterbacks.”

Daboll wants Ward to make smart decisions with the ball and adjust as needed.

“With Cam, his job is to lead the offense and make good decisions with the football,” Daboll said. “To get us out of bad plays if we don’t have the right look, to make the right decisions on a play-by-play basis.”

Titans HC Robert Saleh said LB Cedric Gray has a chance to clear the league’s concussion protocol in time for Week 1 and mentioned that the linebacker’s injury could’ve been “a lot worse,” per Turron Davenport.