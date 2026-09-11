Cardinals Rule Out Three Players For Week 1

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur announced that they’ve ruled out G Isaiah Adams, CB Garrett Williams, and S Rabbit Taylor-Demerson for Week 1, per Darren Urban of the team’s site.

LaFleur added that rookie RB Jeremiyah Love will be a gameday decision.

This means Arizona will be without their starting right guard in the season opener.

Adams, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Illinois. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022.

He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $5,974,778 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $1.33 million in 2026.

In 2025, Adams appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and started 11 times at right guard.