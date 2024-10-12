Texans CB Kamari Lassiter To Miss Time With Scapula Injury

Aaron Wilson reports that Texans CB Kamari Lassiter is expected to miss multiple games due to a scapula injury he sustained against the Bills.

Lassiter, 21, was a two-year starter at Georgia and an All-SEC second-team selection during his junior year before being selected in the second round of the 2024 draft by Houston.

He signed a four-year, $9.014 million rookie deal that includes a $3.376 million signing bonus.

Throughout his three-year career at Georgia, Lassiter appeared in 44 games and tallied 86 total tackles, one sack, one interception, and 14 passes defended.

In 2024, Lassiter has appeared in five games for the Texans and recorded 19 tackles, one interception, and three pass deflections.

