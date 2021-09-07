Texans Claim CB Jimmy Moreland Off Waivers From Washington

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Texans have claimed CB Jimmy Moreland off of waivers from Washington on Tuesday.

Moreland, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when Washington waived him with an injury designation coming out of training camp.

Moreland later reverted to their injured reserve. Washington waived him with an injury settlement on Monday.

In 2020, Moreland appeared in all 16 games for Washington and recorded 43 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and a pass defense.