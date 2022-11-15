Texans Make Five Moves, Claim RB Eno Benjamin Off Waivers From Cardinals

According to Adam Schefter, the Texans have claimed former Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin off the waiver wire.

In addition, the team is waiving cornerbacks Isaac Yiadom and Michael Young from the practice squad and signing WR Alex Bachman and CB Will Redmond.

Houston was No. 1 in the waiver wire priority as they currently have the league’s worst record.

Benjamin was waived suddenly yesterday in a surprise move by Arizona.

Benjamin, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals out of Arizona State back in 2020.

He was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $3,397,712.

In 2022, Benjamin has appeared in three games for the Cardinals and rushed 70 times for 299 yards (4.3 YPC) and two touchdowns.