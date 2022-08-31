Texans Claiming WR Tyler Johnson Off Waivers From Buccaneers

Aaron Wilson reports that the Houston Texans are claiming WR Tyler Johnson off of waivers from the Buccaneers.

Johnson, 24, was a four-year starter at Minnesota and was named First-team All-Big Ten before being selected by the Buccaneers in the fifth round of the draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,609,420 that includes a signing bonus of $314,420.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and caught 36 passes on 55 targets for 360 yards.