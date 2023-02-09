Texans Complete Interviews With Matt Burke & Marquand Manuel For DC Job

The Houston Texans have completed interviews with Cardinals DL coach Matt Burke and Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel, according to Aaron Wilson.

Burke, 46, began his coaching career at Bridgton Academy back in 1998. He worked for a few NFL teams including the Titans, Lions and Bengals before the Dolphins hired him as their linebackers coach in 2016.

The Dolphins would later promote Burke to defensive coordinator after the Broncos hired Vance Joseph. From there, he became a defensive assistant for the Eagles in 2019 and was promoted to defensive line coach the following season. The Jets hired him as a game management coach in 2021 and was hired as the Cardinals’ defensive line coach last offseason.

Manuel, 43, began his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2012 as an assistant special teams coach. After three seasons in Seattle, the Falcons hired him as their secondary coach and he worked his way up to defensive coordinator in 2017.

The Falcons dismissed Manuel following the 2018 season. He joined the Eagles coaching staff as a secondary coach in 2020, then left for the safeties coach role with the Jets in 2021.

In 2018, the Falcons’ defense ranked No. 28 in yards allowed, No. 25 in points allowed, No. 25 in rushing yards allowed and No. 27 in passing yards allowed.