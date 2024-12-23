Texans Confirm WR Tank Dell Dislocated Knee, Tore ACL

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans confirmed WR Tank Dell dislocated his knee and tore his ACL, per Aaron Wilson.

The severity of the damage doesn’t come as a big surprise considering the hit Dell took to his knee and the reaction afterward. He was hospitalized overnight after the injury as a precaution to monitor for other damage.

Dell now has a long road back to the playing field and it would not be surprising to see him miss the majority of next season.

Dell, 25, was a third-team All-American selection during his final season at Houston in addition to being a first-team All-AAC selection.

The Texans drafted him in the third round with the No. 69 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Dell signed a four-year, $5,689,094 rookie contract that includes a $1,137,523 signing bonus.

In 2024, Dell appeared in 14 games for the Texans and caught 51 passes on 81 targets for 667 yards and three touchdowns.

