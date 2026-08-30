Texans Cut 32 Players On Sunday

The Houston Texans officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline.

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts:

Traded to 49ers

Acquired Via Trade

T Nathan Thomas

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)

WR Tank Dell S Damarcus Ingram

Placed on Reserve/Injured

DE Ali Gaye

Placed on Reserve/PUP

Dell suffered a significant knee injury in 2024 and missed the entire 2025 season, but it sounds like he’s progressing well and could be a part of the picture for Houston next year.

Dell, 26, was a third-team All-American selection during his final season at Houston in addition to being a first-team All-AAC selection.

The Texans drafted him in the third round with the No. 69 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Dell signed a four-year, $5,689,094 rookie contract that includes a $1,137,523 signing bonus.

In 2024, Dell appeared in 14 games for the Texans and caught 51 passes on 81 targets for 667 yards and three touchdowns.