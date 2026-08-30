Texans Cut 32 Players On Sunday

The Houston Texans officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline.
Here’s the full list of moves:
Cuts:
- DT Dominic Bailey
- WR Lewis Bond
- CB Brandon Codrington
- C Eli Cox
- CB Stephen Hall
- TE Louis Hansen
- LB Jamal Hill
- CB Alijah Huzzie
- RB Jawhar Jordan
- WR Josh Kelly
- T Jarrett Kingston
- S Kaevon Merriweather
- T James Neal III
- DE Derek Parish
- TE Layne Pryor
- WR Treyvhon Saunders
- WR Daniel Sobkowicz
- RB Deuce Vaughn
- RB Noah Whittington
- RB Owen Wright
- DE Solomon Byrd (injured)
- DT Kyonte Hamilton (injured)
- CB Bryce Hall
- LB Caleb Johnson
- DT Naquan Jones
- WR Zay Jones
- TE Brevin Jordan
- S George Odum
- DE Dominique Robinson
- QB Brett Rypien
- WR Sterling Shepard
- WR Justin Watson
Traded to 49ers
Acquired Via Trade
Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)
- WR Tank Dell
- S Damarcus Ingram
Placed on Reserve/Injured
- DE Ali Gaye
Placed on Reserve/PUP
- LB E.J. Speed
- S M.J. Stewart
Dell suffered a significant knee injury in 2024 and missed the entire 2025 season, but it sounds like he’s progressing well and could be a part of the picture for Houston next year.
Dell, 26, was a third-team All-American selection during his final season at Houston in addition to being a first-team All-AAC selection.
The Texans drafted him in the third round with the No. 69 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Dell signed a four-year, $5,689,094 rookie contract that includes a $1,137,523 signing bonus.
In 2024, Dell appeared in 14 games for the Texans and caught 51 passes on 81 targets for 667 yards and three touchdowns.
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