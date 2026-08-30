Texans Cut 32 Players On Sunday

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Houston Texans officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline. 

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Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts:

  1. DT Dominic Bailey
  2. WR Lewis Bond
  3. CB Brandon Codrington
  4. C Eli Cox
  5. CB Stephen Hall
  6. TE Louis Hansen
  7. LB Jamal Hill
  8. CB Alijah Huzzie
  9. RB Jawhar Jordan
  10. WR Josh Kelly
  11. T Jarrett Kingston
  12. S Kaevon Merriweather
  13. T James Neal III
  14. DE Derek Parish
  15. TE Layne Pryor
  16. WR Treyvhon Saunders
  17. WR Daniel Sobkowicz
  18. RB Deuce Vaughn
  19. RB Noah Whittington
  20. RB Owen Wright
  21. DE Solomon Byrd (injured)
  22. DT Kyonte Hamilton (injured)
  23. CB Bryce Hall
  24. LB Caleb Johnson
  25. DT Naquan Jones
  26. WR Zay Jones
  27. TE Brevin Jordan
  28. S George Odum
  29. DE Dominique Robinson
  30. QB Brett Rypien
  31. WR Sterling Shepard
  32. WR Justin Watson

Traded to 49ers

  1. C/G Jarrett Patterson

Acquired Via Trade

  1. T Nathan Thomas

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)

  1. WR Tank Dell
  2. S Damarcus Ingram

Placed on Reserve/Injured

  1. DE Ali Gaye

Placed on Reserve/PUP

  1. LB E.J. Speed
  2. S M.J. Stewart

Dell suffered a significant knee injury in 2024 and missed the entire 2025 season, but it sounds like he’s progressing well and could be a part of the picture for Houston next year. 

Dell, 26, was a third-team All-American selection during his final season at Houston in addition to being a first-team All-AAC selection.

The Texans drafted him in the third round with the No. 69 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Dell signed a four-year, $5,689,094 rookie contract that includes a $1,137,523 signing bonus. 

In 2024, Dell appeared in 14 games for the Texans and caught 51 passes on 81 targets for 667 yards and three touchdowns.

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