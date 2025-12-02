Texans Cut Former Starting G Laken Tomlinson

The Houston Texans announced they are waiving former starting G Laken Tomlinson today.

Because it’s after the trade deadline, he’ll go on the waiver wire and be subject to the claims process despite being a vested veteran.

While Tomlinson has started the bulk of the year for Houston, they’ve found a groove recently on the offensive line and apparently were ready to go in a different direction.

Tomlinson, 33, is a former first-round pick out of Duke by the Lions in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 49ers acquired him from the Lions in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round pick in 2017.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.55 million rookie contract that included $6.949 million guaranteed when he signed a three-year $18 million extension with San Francisco.

Tomlinson played out his contract and was line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year deal with the Jets. However, the Jets released Tomlinson and he signed with the Seahawks on a one-year, $1.2 million contract.

The Texans then signed Tomlinson to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Tomlinson appeared in 10 games with seven starts at guard for the Texans. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 51 guard out of 79 qualifying players.