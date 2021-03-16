Texans Cut LB Curtis Bolton & WR J’Mon Moore

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have cut LB Curtis Bolton.

Houston has signed a number of linebackers at the start of free agency and appears determined to remake their roster at that position.

The Texans also cut WR J’Mon Moore, per Wilson, as they continue to remake the back of their roster. He later added Houston is letting go of WR Damion Ratley as well.

Bolton, 25, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2019. He was waived with an injury designation coming out of camp, though, and reverted to injured reserve.

The Packers released him this past October and he joined the Texans practice squad. He signed a futures deal with Houston for the 2021 season before being released.

Bolton has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Moore, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Packers back in 2018. He was set to enter the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million rookie contract when Green Bay cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

The Browns later signed Moore to their practice squad last year and brought him back on a futures contract last January. However, he was later waived and ended up catching on with the Texans on their practice squad.

In 2018, Moore appeared in 12 games for the Packers and recorded two receptions for 15 yards receiving (7.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.