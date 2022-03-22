Texans Cut Three Players

The Houston Texans released three players on Tuesday including G Jake Eldrenkamp, LB Connor Strachan, and DB T.J. Green, according to Aaron Wilson.

Green, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2016. He spent just over two years in Indianapolis before he was waived at the start of the 2018 season.

Green later had brief stints with the Seahawks and Saints before he was waived in 2019 and claimed by the Panthers. Carolina released him coming out of training camp and he had a brief stint on their practice squad before landing with the Falcons for the rest of the 2020 season.

Green returned to Atlanta on a futures deal last year before finishing out the season with the Texans.

In 2021, Green has appeared in seven games for the Falcons and Texans, recording 12 tackles, no interceptions and one pass defense.