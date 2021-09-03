Texans Cut WR Taywan Taylor From IR With Settlement, Sign Two To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans cut WR Taywan Taylor from the injured reserve with an injury settlement and signed CB Antonio Phillips and WR Jalen Camp to the practice squad.
Houston’s practice squad now consists of:
- TE Antony Auclair
- DB Shyheim Carter
- QB Jeff Driskel
- G Hjalte Froholdt
- T Carson Green
- C Ryan McCollum
- WR Chris Moore
- LB Hardy Nickerson
- DB Jonathan Owens
- TE Paul Quessenberry
- DE Derek Rivers
- G Lane Taylor
- WR Jordan Veasy
- CB Antonio Phillips
- WR Jalen Camp
Taylor, 26 was drafted by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Western Kentucky. After two years with the Titans, Taylor was traded to the Browns for a seventh-round pick.
Taylor spent the 2019 season with the Browns before being released coming out of training camp last year. He later signed on to the Browns’ practice squad before being called up.
The Texans signed Taylor to a contract this past March but was placed on the injured reserve in recent weeks.
In 2020, Taylor appeared in three games, but did not record a catch.
