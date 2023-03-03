Texans Cutting C Justin Britt, Signing DB Kendall Sheffield

The Houston Texans announced they are terminating C Justin Britt’s contract and signing DB Kendall Sheffield.

We have signed Kendall Sheffield to the active roster and made one other roster move. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) March 3, 2023

Britt, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,546,930 contract and set to make a base salary of $891,399 for the 2017 season when the Seahawks signed him to a three-year, $27 million extension.

Britt was in line to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2020 season when the Seahawks opted to release him. He later re-joined the Texans on a one-year deal for the 2021 season. He was contemplating retirement before returning to Houston for last season.