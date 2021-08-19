Texans Cutting DT Brandon Dunn

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are cutting veteran DT Brandon Dunn.

Dunn says he was surprised by the release but still understands that the NFL is a business.

“Yeah, surprised,” Dunn told Mark Berman. “Like anybody, it always surprising to get released, but it’s a business and I understand.”

Dunn, 28, signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of back in 2014. He spent most of his time with the Bears on and off of their practice squad before the Texans signed him to their active roster in 2015.

He was on and off of the Texans’ active roster in 2018 and returned to Houston on a one-year restricted deal. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent before signing a three-year, $12 million extension.

The Texans placed Dunn on injured reserve in December 2020 and he missed the rest of the season after suffering a pelvic fracture.

In 2020, Dunn appeared in 13 games for the Texans and recorded 26 tackles.