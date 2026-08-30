Texans Cutting TE Brevin Jordan

As part of their roster cuts, the Texans are releasing TE Brevin Jordan, according to Aaron Wilson of Clicked2Houston.com.

Jordan, 26, was a fifth-round pick to the Texans in 2021 out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal through 2024 with a base salary of $1.05 million in 2024.

Houston re-signed Jordan to a one-year extension through 2025 in December 2024. Jordan was out for the season with an ACL tear, and he was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 before signing a one-year extension.

In 2024, Jordan appeared in two games for Houston and caught two of three targets for seven yards.