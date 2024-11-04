Texans Designate CB Jeff Okudah & DE Jerry Hughes To Return

The Texans announced on Monday that they are designating CB Jeff Okudah and veteran DE Jerry Hughes to return from injured reserve.

Okudah, 25, started one season at Ohio State and earned All-American honors before the Lions used the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft on him.

He signed a four-year, $33,528,542 rookie contract that included a $21,944,394 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season that Detroit declined.

The Lions later traded Okudah to the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick in April 2023. After playing out his rookie contract, Okudah signed a one-year deal with the Texans this past offseason.

In 2023, Okudah appeared in 13 games for the Falcons and recorded 44 tackles as well as three pass deflections.

In 2024, Okudah has appeared in one game for the Texans but did not record any statistics.