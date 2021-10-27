Texans Designating QB Tyrod Taylor To Return From Injured Reserve

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are designating QB Tyrod Taylor to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

Assuming practice goes well this week and Taylor shows he’s healed from his hamstring injury, Wilson says the veteran is expected to start this week against the Rams.

Houston has three weeks before it has to activate Taylor. He can practice with the team during that time.

Texans HC David Culley noted third-round QB Davis Mills will still take the first-team reps in practice Wednesday, noting Taylor doesn’t need them to get ready, per Wilson.

Taylor, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. After four years in Baltimore, Taylor signed on with the Bills for the 2015 season. Buffalo elected to trade Taylor to the Browns for a third-round pick last year.

Taylor played out the final year of a two-year, $30.5 million contract before agreeing to a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Chargers. He then signed a one-year deal with the Texans worth up to $12.5 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Taylor has appeared in two games for the Texans and completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 55 yards and a touchdown.