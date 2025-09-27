Texans Elevate DBs Myles Bryant & D’Angelo Ross

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are elevating defensive backs Myles Bryant and D’Angelo Ross for Week 4.

Bryant, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

Bryant was on and off the Patriots’ roster, and they used a second-round restricted tender on him in 2023.

He then signed with the Texans as a free agent during the 2024 offseason.

In 2024, Bryant appeared in 11 games for the Texans and recorded 14 total tackles.

In 2025, Bryant has appeared in one game for Houston and hasn’t recorded any stats.