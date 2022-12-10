Texans Elevate QB Jeff Driskel & WR Jalen Camp

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are elevating QB Jeff Driskel from the practice squad this week, as well as WR Jalen Camp.

We have elevated WR Jalen Camp and QB Jeff Driskel ahead of #HOUvsDAL. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 10, 2022

Driskel, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He was waived by the 49ers at the start of the 2016 season and was later claimed off of waivers by the Bengals.

Cincinnati placed Driskel on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he signed on with the Lions. From there, the Broncos signed Driskel to a two-year contract but he was cut loose and later signed with the Texans.

Houston cut Driskel coming out of the preseason but brought him back to the practice squad before moving him to the tight-end position back in November.

He was active for one game last season but recorded no stats.

In 2022, Driskel has appeared in two games for the Texans and rushed twice for 15 yards (7.5 YPC)