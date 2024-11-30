Texans Elevate Two Including TE Irv Smith Jr.

The Houston Texans announced they have elevated TE Irv Smith Jr. and WR Jared Wayne.

Smith, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2019. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $5.798 million contract that included a $2.237 million signing bonus.

Smith was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time last year when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs this past offseason but was among the final roster cuts coming out of camp and caught on with Houston’s practice squad in September.

In 2023, Smith appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and caught 18 passes for 115 yards receiving and a touchdown.