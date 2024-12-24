Texans Elevate Two Players For Week 17

The Houston Texans announced they have elevated CB D’Angelo Ross and WR Jared Wayne from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 17 against the Ravens.

Wayne, 24, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh following the 2023 draft. He was let go after camp and brought back on the practice squad where he spent the 2023 season.

Houston signed Wayne to a futures deal after the season and waived him with an injury settlement in July before re-signing him to the practice squad.

In 2024, Wayne has appeared in two games for the Texans.