Texans Elevate Two Players For Week 3

The Texans announced on Saturday that they have elevated LB Ezekiel Turner and RB J.J. Taylor for Week 3.

Taylor, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots. New England cut him and re-signed him to the practice squad in his initial season.

He signed a futures deal with the Patriots back but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. Taylor signed with the Texans practice squad and signed a futures deal with them as well, bouncing on and off their roster ever since.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in one game for the Patriots and rushed for nine yards on 10 carries to go along with one reception for eight yards receiving and no touchdowns.