Texans Elevated DL Leki Fotu

The Texans announced the elevation of veteran DL Leki Fotu ahead of the team’s Divisional Round matchup.

Fotu, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $4,068,470 rookie contract that included a $773,470 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career in 2024 before deciding to sign with the Jets.

Fotu then signed with the Raiders this past offseason on a one-year deal. The Raiders waived Fotu in early December and he caught on with Houston.

In 2025, Fotu appeared in eight games for the Raiders and Texans, with four starts, 11 total tackles, and one sack.