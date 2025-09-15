Texans Elevating FB Jakob Johnson For Monday Night Football

The Houston Texans announced they have elevated FB Jakob Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday night’s game against the Buccaneers.

We have elevated Jakob Johnson via standard practice squad elevation. pic.twitter.com/N8Ee4lqr9L — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 15, 2025

He was elevated in Week 1 as well and has one more elevation remaining this season from the practice squad.

Johnson, 30, joined the Patriots as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in 2019. He previously played for the Stuttgart Scorpions of the German Football League.

Johnson agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Patriots. New England waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

From there, the Patriots promoted Johnson to their active roster until signing a one-year deal with the Raiders. Las Vegas brought him back on a one-year, $1.6 million contract in March 2023 but cut him during the season. He returned to their practice squad shortly after and spent the rest of the season back and forth from the active roster.

He caught on with the Giants and was among their final roster cuts before re-signing to the practice squad. Johnson spent the season going back and forth from the practice squad and the active roster and was eventually released for the final time in November.

Johnson signed with the Texans this offseason and was re-signed to the practice squad following the preseason.

In 2025, Johnson has appeared in one game for the Texans.