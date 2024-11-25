Texans Evaluating DB Jalen Pitre For Pectoral Injury

Update:

Aaron Wilson reports the MRI showed Texans DB Jalen Pitre did not fully tear his pectoral muscle.

Wilson says the team and Pitre are evaluating whether he still needs surgery, which would require a three-month recovery and knock him out for the season, or if he has a shot to rehab the injury and play at some point.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are evaluating DB Jalen Pitre for a potential pectoral injury.

Pitre was ruled out of Sunday’s loss to the Titans with what was initially called a shoulder injury. He’s getting an MRI today to determine the extent of the damage.

Dr. David Chao says there’s reason to believe Pitre tore his pec, which would be a season-ending injury.

Going back over video, apparrent right pectoral tendon tear. Would mean surgery and season over. pic.twitter.com/BfKreNmPhh — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) November 25, 2024

Pitre, 25, was a two-year starter at Baylor. He was a consensus first-team All-American, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and a first-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior.

The Texans used the No. 37 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is currently in the third year of a four-year $8,954,439 rookie contract that includes a $3,692,320 signing bonus.

In 2024, Pitre appeared in 12 games for the Texans and recorded 65 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and eight pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Pitre as the news is available.