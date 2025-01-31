Texans Expected To Interview Packers OC Adam Stenavich For OC Job

Aaron Wilson is reporting that Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich is “emerging” as a candidate for the Texans’ offensive coordinator job.

Wilson says Stenavich is expected to interview for the Texans’ job in the near future.

Here’s the updated list of names linked to the Texans’ job:

Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson (Interviewed) Syracuse OC Jeff Nixon (Interviewed) Ohio State OC Chip Kelly Texans offensive assistant Bill Lazor (Interviewed) Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown Texans WRs coach/Passing game coordinator Ben McDaniels Rams passing game coordinator/TEs coach Nick Caley Rams OC Mike LaFleur Buccaneers QBs coach Thad Lewis (Interviewed) Commanders assistant HC/pass game coordinator Brian Johnson (Requested) Packers OC Adam Stenavich

Stenavich previously interviewed for the Bears’ and Seahawks’ offensive coordinator vacancies. While Stenavich is already an offensive coordinator, Matt LaFleur calls plays for the Packers, so they are not allowed to block him from other offensive coordinator jobs.

Stenavich, 41, is from Wisconsin and played six years in the NFL for a number of teams. He began coaching in 2012 as a graduate assistant at Michigan.

From there, Stenavich worked for Northern Arizona and San Jose State as their OL coach before the 49ers hired him as an assistant in 2017. In 2019, the Packers hired Stenavich as their offensive line coach. From there, the Packers promoted Stenavich to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2024, the Packers ranked 5th in total offense, 12th in passing yards and 5th in rushing yards.